(LEAD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases dipped to a 10-week low Monday as omicron began to recede and the country lifted most restrictions to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The country added 47,743 new COVID-19 infections, including 14 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 16,353,495, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Seoul for talks on N. Korea
SEOUL -- The U.S. special representative for North Korea arrived in Seoul on Monday for talks with his South Korean counterpart and other officials on the Kim Jong-un regime's recent missile launches and the possibility of additional provocations.
Ambassador Sung Kim began a five-day trip here amid heightened tensions following the North's test of a purported tactical guided weapon over the weekend and of an intercontinental ballistic missile launch (ICBM) last month.
(LEAD) Malaysia drums up support for S. Korea's bid to join CPTPP
SEOUL -- Malaysia on Monday expressed support for South Korea's bid to join a mega free trade deal in the Asia-Pacific region, Seoul's trade ministry said.
Malaysia's Senior Minister and International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali has voiced support for Seoul's envisioned entry into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) during a virtual meeting with South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo.
Regulator to delay review of punitive actions against shippers for price fixing
SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust regulator plans to put off its review of punitive measures over shippers' alleged collusions to fix freight rates as some foreign players have faced difficulty in doing business amid COVID-19 lockdowns in China, industry officials said Monday.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has been investigating allegations that around 20 domestic and foreign shippers colluded to fix higher freight rates for the Korea-China and Korea-Japan sea routes since early 2000.
ELS sales in S. Korea decline by more than half in Q1
SEOUL -- Sales of equity-linked securities (ELS) in South Korea declined by more than half in the first quarter from three months earlier amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Monday.
The total value of ELS products stood at 12.4 trillion won (US$10.1 billion) in the January-March period, down 51.8 percent from the previous quarter, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository. The tally is also down 36 percent from the same period a year earlier.
