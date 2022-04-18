Hanwha Systems to supply indigenous combat management system to Philippine Navy
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co., the defense and ICT unit of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, said Monday it signed a contract to supply its indigenous combat management system to the Philippine Navy, in a deal valued at US$33 million.
The combat management system (CMS) will be installed in two 3,100-ton patrol combat corvettes, Hanwha Systems said in a release.
A CMS, known as the "brain" of the vessel, is designed to integrate all equipment, like various sensors, weapons and communications systems, into one single system to help counter threats more efficiently during combat.
Hanwha Systems signed similar export deals with the Philippine Navy to supply CMS for use in five frigates in 2017 and 2019.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)