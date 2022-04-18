Military reports 775 more COVID-19 cases
14:00 April 18, 2022
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Monday reported 775 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 118,197.
The new cases included 488 from the Army, 151 from the Air Force, 64 from the Navy, 37 from the Marine Corps and 23 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
There were also 10 cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and two from the ministry.
Currently, 11,152 military personnel are under treatment.
