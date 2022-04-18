Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military coronavirus

Military reports 775 more COVID-19 cases

14:00 April 18, 2022

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Monday reported 775 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 118,197.

The new cases included 488 from the Army, 151 from the Air Force, 64 from the Navy, 37 from the Marine Corps and 23 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

There were also 10 cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and two from the ministry.

Currently, 11,152 military personnel are under treatment.

Service members wait in line to receive COVID-19 tests at a gym in Wonju, 132 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 22, 2022. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK