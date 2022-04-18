(News Focus) Numbers show Ryu Hyun-jin's trouble limiting hard contact, generating whiffs

Ryu, 35, stumbled out of the gate to begin the 2022 season, Year 3 of his four-year, US$80 million contract. He surrendered six runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers in his season debut on April 10. The Blue Jays gave Ryu an extra day of rest and sent him out against the underwhelming Oakland Athletics on Saturday. Ryu had traditionally pitched well with additional time off, but he still gave up five runs on six hits in four innings this time. He reported forearm pains afterward and was placed on the IL.