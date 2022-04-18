Election watchdog chief tenders resignation over early voting lapses
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the state election watchdog tendered her resignation Monday following criticism over mishandling of ballots cast by COVID-19 patients during early voting for the March 9 presidential election.
Noh Jeong-hee, chairperson of the National Election Commission (NEC), expressed her intention to step down during the watchdog's general meeting, saying she feels responsibility over early voting lapses.
Her resignation offer comes less than two months before the local elections on June 1.
"I deeply apologize again for causing concerns to the people," Noh said. "I ask the people to cooperate so that the local elections can be held flawlessly."
The NEC came under fire following revelations virus patients and people under self-isolation were not allowed to put their votes into ballot boxes, and election officials instead collected them in plastic bags and other unofficial containers during early voting on March 5.
The practice sparked suspicions of election rigging, though the NEC has flatly rejected such claims.
