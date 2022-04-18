(LEAD) Election watchdog chief tenders resignation over early voting lapses
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the state election watchdog tendered her resignation Monday following criticism over mishandling of ballots cast by COVID-19 patients during early voting for the March 9 presidential election.
Noh Jeong-hee, chairperson of the National Election Commission (NEC), expressed her intention to step down during a plenary meeting with commission members, according to the watchdog, saying she feels responsibility over early voting lapses.
Her resignation offer comes 40 days after the presidential election and also less than two months before the local elections on June 1.
"I deeply apologize again for causing concerns to the people," Noh said. "I ask the people to cooperate so that the local elections can be held flawlessly."
The NEC came under fire following revelations virus patients and people under self-isolation were not allowed to put their votes into ballot boxes, and election officials instead collected them in plastic bags and other unofficial containers during early voting on March 5.
The practice sparked suspicions of election rigging, though the NEC has flatly rejected such claims.
Since then, Noh has been pressured to step down by the main opposition People Power Party but has been staying mum on her future.
Her resignation offer comes as a surprise, as she earlier hinted at keeping her job.
In an e-mail to NEC workers on March 17, Noh said she feels responsibility and accepts criticism that she was careless in managing the important election, but vowed to fix the problems and thoroughly prepare for the local elections.
