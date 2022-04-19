Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #US #S Korea travel

(LEAD) U.S. authorities lower COVID-19 travel alert on S. Korea

10:29 April 19, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with CDC's measures from 2nd para; MODIFIES headline; ADDS photo)
By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Monday shifted its travel advisory on South Korea to the lowest tier of Level 1, a sharp change from the highest warning of Level 4 that was issued in February.

The announcement followed reports that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lowered its own travel recommendation on South Korea by a notch from the "Do Not Travel" level. South Korea is reportedly among around 90 nations and other regions that dropped to "Level 3: High" for reduced risks to U.S. visitors to the country from COVID-19, as the CDC website showed that its travel advisory on the East Asian country has been lowered to Level 3.

The Department of State had maintained a Level 4 travel advisory on South Korea since Feb. 15.

Level 1 encourages U.S. visitors to exercise "normal precaution" while visiting their host nation. The department did not offer any specific reasons for the new travel advisory measure for South Korea in a notice posted on its website.

The captured image of the website of the U.S. Department of State shows the latest change to the department's travel advisory on South Korea, which dropped from the highest level to the lowest one on April 18, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK