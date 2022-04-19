S. Korea grabs first gold in int'l sports event for wounded troops, veterans
THE HAGUE/SEOUL, April 19 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korea has grabbed its first gold medal at an international sports competition in the Netherlands for wounded troops and veterans from around the world, organizers said Tuesday.
Kim Kang-hun, a 37-year-old archer, won the men's individual recurve archery gold medal Monday (local time) over his Romanian rival Emil Florin CoJocaru by the set score of 6-0 in at the Invictus Games the Hague 2020.
South Korea is participating in the Games for the first time. The seven-day event that kicked off Saturday was initially planned for 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Even if you were injured, you shouldn't be too discouraged," Kim told reporters after winning the gold. "Even if you are handicapped, there are things that you can do steadily. If you try your best under the 'I-can-do-it' spirit, there will be a good result."
Kim suffered an injury to his spines following a misfire accident during his service in the Army in 2006.
After being discharged from the military, Kim joined the rugby team of the Gyeongsangnamdo Sports Association for the Disabled, where he played for 10 years. Kim started his archery career five years ago.
Also on Monday, South Korea's Seo Won-bae and Kang Cha-soo each won a bronze in the men's 100m track and shot put.
The country has sent 11 athletes to the event, which runs through Friday, to take part in 10 competitions. It hopes to add another medal at the cycling event slated for Friday.
Founded by Prince Harry of the British royal family in 2014, the Games invites wounded service members, both serving and retired.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)