Seoul shares trade higher in late morning on foreign buying
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher Tuesday morning as foreign buyers scooped up large-cap tech shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 21.93 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,715.14 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index got off to a strong start despite overnight losses on the U.S. market, and solid foreign buying bolstered the upward momentum.
In Seoul, tech and steel shares led the gains.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics went up 1.35 percent, battery behemoth LG Energy Solution gained 0.69 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix jumped 2.75 percent.
The South Korean currency was trading at 1,234.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.5 won from the previous session's close.
