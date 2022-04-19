Top prosecutor says ensuring prosecution's fairness possible through means other than ongoing reform push
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- Ensuring fairness and neutrality of prosecution investigations is possible through legislative measures other than the abolition of the agency's investigative power, Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo said Tuesday.
Kim said he will propose such measures to the National Assembly as an alternative to legislation that the ruling Democratic Party has been pushing for to deprive the prosecution of its investigative right in a bid to reform the agency long accused of power abuse and political meddling.
In protest against the push, Kim tendered his resignation Sunday, but withdrew the offer the next day following a meeting with President Moon Jae-in, where he was urged to serve out his term and fulfill his role.
"As the president has said, I plan to express the prosecution's opinions in an orderly manner and, as a representative of the prosecution, submit them directly to the National Assembly," Kim said on his way to work at the Supreme Prosecutors Office in southern Seoul.
"The prosecution needs to deeply reflect on itself over the fact that such reform legislation is being discussed."
Kim suggested a number of legislative measures as a possible substitute for the reform push.
"For example, the National Assembly can enact a special law to ensure fairness and neutrality in investigations by the prosecution," Kim said.
"Having those in charge of investigations, such as the chief and higher-ranking prosecutors, appear for parliamentary questionings and submit required materials could also be an option," he said.
Kim also said that the reform push needs sufficient discussion at a special committee dedicated solely to the issue, adding that he will visit parliament and directly express his opinions once the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee starts to deliberate bills on the reform push.

