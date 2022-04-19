KBO to ask sports ministry to allow vocal cheering at stadiums

A major part of the KBO fan experience has been to sing along to players' walk-up songs and chant their names as they step into the batter's box or take the mound. However, those activities have come to be regarded as dangerous during the global pandemic, for they may increase risks of infections via droplets, even with masks on. Though teams have continued to employ cheerleaders and cheermasters on stages set up in the first base and third base stands, fans have only been allowed to clap or bang inflatable cheering sticks to make noise.