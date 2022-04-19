Military reports 1,414 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 1,414 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 119,611.
The new cases included 863 from the Army, 161 from the Marine Corps, 150 from the Air Force, 127 from the Navy and 100 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
There were also six cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, four from the ministry and three from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 8,482 military personnel are under treatment.
The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), meanwhile, said 326 more people in its affiliated community had tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.
The latest USFK tally raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 9,547.
