Girl group aespa to perform at Coachella music festival
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean girl group aespa will perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the largest outdoor music festival in the United States, the group's agency said Tuesday.
The quartet will make its Coachella debut on Saturday (U.S. time) during the second week of the festival, SM Entertainment said.
Since the festival's lineup did not include the name, the group is expected to appear as a surprise guest.
The group will be the first K-pop girl group to perform on Coachella's main stage, with its hit singles such as "Savage," "Next Level" and "Black Mamba" as well as an unreleased song, SM said.
In 2019, BLACKPINK became the first Korean girl group to perform at Coachella but on a sub-main stage.
Last October, aespa hit the Billboard main albums chart for the first time, as its first EP "Savage" debuted at No. 20. It became the highest-charting first album by a K-pop girl group.
Coachella 2022 will feature about 120 artists, including big names such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Conan Gray and Pink Sweat$.
aespa's upcoming show will follow the appearances of Epik High, CL, GOT7's Jackson and BIBI on the first week of the festival. On April 16, disbanded girl group 2NE1 surprised fans with a performance of "I Am the Best" for the first time in six years and four months as part of the U.S. record label 88rising's "Head in the Clouds" set.
sshim@yna.co.kr
