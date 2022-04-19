Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(LEAD) Transition team demands immediate stop to prosecution reform push
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team on Tuesday demanded an immediate halt to the ruling party's push to pass legislation that would deprive the prosecution of its investigative powers.
In a statement, the transition team's political and judiciary subcommittee said it once again expresses "deep concern" over the Democratic Party's attempt to pass the amendments this month before the new administration takes office.
(LEAD) U.S. envoy for N. Korea to meet with incoming gov't officials
SEOUL -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim is expected to hold a series of meetings with members of the incoming Yoon Suk-yeol government in Seoul this week, officials said Tuesday.
Kim has been in the country since Monday to coordinate the allies' North Korea policy amid concern Pyongyang could stage major provocations, such as a nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile test, ahead of Yoon's inauguration next month.
(2nd LD) BOK chief nominee vows to adjust monetary policy to tame inflation, engineer 'soft landing' in household debt
SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea will adjust the accommodative extent of its monetary policy "at an appropriate speed" to rein in inflation to ensure the momentum for economic growth will not be undercut, the nominee for the central bank chief said Tuesday.
During a parliamentary confirmation hearing widely seen as a formality, Rhee Chang-yong added that the central bank under his leadership will work hard to engineer a "soft landing" in household debt through its action on monetary policy.
Yoon's office denies characterization of health minister nominee as longtime Yoon friend
SEOUL -- The office of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday denied the media's characterization of the health minister nominee as a Yoon friend of 40 years amid mounting allegations he used his position to get his children into a medical school.
The nomination of Chung Ho-young, a former chief of Kyungpook National University Hospital, as health minister has become a hot issue after allegations surfaced he used his position to help his daughter and son gain admission to the university's medical school and exempt his son from active duty military service.
S. Korean trade chief meets U.S. envoy over IPEF, steel tariffs
SEOUL -- South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo met with U.S. Embassy Charge d'Affaires Christopher Del Corso on Tuesday and discussed the U.S.-led new economic initiative and such key trade issues as steel tariffs, Seoul's trade ministry said.
During the meeting in Seoul, Yeo told Del Corso that South Korea welcomed Washington's plan to launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) at a time when enhanced regional cooperation is needed for a global economic recovery in the post-pandemic era.
Banks' foreign currency deposits down in March amid strong U.S. dollar
SEOUL -- Foreign currency deposits at banks in South Korea fell in March as South Korean companies withdrew U.S. dollars for their planned overseas investments and individuals sold their dollars for profit-taking, central bank data showed Tuesday.
Outstanding foreign currency deposits held by banks in South Korea reached US$92.71 billion as of end-March, down $5.43 billion from a month ago, according to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Girl group aespa to perform at Coachella music festival
SEOUL -- South Korean girl group aespa will perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the largest outdoor music festival in the United States, the group's agency said Tuesday.
The quartet will make its Coachella debut on Saturday (U.S. time) during the second week of the festival, SM Entertainment said.
