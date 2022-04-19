Go to Contents
Unionized bus drivers in Seoul vote for strike over wages

20:03 April 19, 2022

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- Unionized bus drivers in Seoul have voted for a strike to demand pay hikes, its union said Tuesday.

According to the union, some 15,800 out of its 18,000 members voted in favor of a strike. They will go on strike on April 26 if negotiations with their management fall through.

Unionized bus drivers in major cities, such as Daegu, also voted for a strike on the same day.

If they walk out, some 98 percent of buses that run in Seoul will be affected, according to the union.

The union claimed a wage freeze for a second straight year translates into a reduction in salaries.

Buses are parked at a company in western Seoul on April 19, 2022. (Yonhap)

