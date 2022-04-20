(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 20)

The buck stops in the Blue House. It was President Moon who triggered much confusion on the frontline by redistributing investigation authority between the prosecution and the police last year. Led by former Justice Minister Cho Kuk in early 2020, the initiative was railroaded through the legislature by the DP based on the "will of the presidential office." At that time, Moon presented three principles to help settle the new criminal system — striking a balance between law enforcement agencies and reestablishing them by removing the rigid boundaries between investigation and indictment and yet not reducing the total amount of investigation capacity of the country.