Today in Korean history
April 21
1965 -- South Korea and Gambia establish diplomatic relations.
1978 -- A Korean passenger jet makes an emergency landing on a frozen lake, 400 kilometers south of Murmansk, Russia, after it is shot at by a Soviet aircraft. The Korean Air Lines Flight 902 violated Soviet airspace and failed to respond to Soviet interceptors. Two passengers were killed and the 107 survivors were rescued by Soviet helicopters.
1984 -- South Korea and Qatar forge an economic accord.
2009 -- South and North Korea hold their first dialogue in more than a year to discuss a troubled joint industrial complex in the North's border city of Kaesong, where a South Korean worker had been held for about a month. The employee of Hyundai Asan Corp. was accused of criticizing the North's political system and trying to incite a local female worker to defect to the South.
2018 -- North Korea says it will suspend nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, as well as dismantle the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, days ahead of leader Kim Jong-un's meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
