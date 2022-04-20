Go to Contents
Nat'l Assembly speaker shelves overseas trip amid tension over prosecution reform legislation

09:17 April 20, 2022

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug has put an overseas travel plan on hold, an official said Wednesday, amid the ruling Democratic Party's push for legislation that would deprive the prosecution of its investigative powers.

The decision was seen as aimed at giving the DP more time to consider the controversial legislation without rushing as the party has vowed to pass the bills through the National Assembly before Park departs on a 10-day trip to the United States and Canada later this week.

Park's cooperation is key to passing the legislation because he has the authority to introduce it.

The DP has pushed the set of amendments to the Prosecutor's Office Act and the Criminal Procedure Act to strip the prosecution of its right to investigate six types of crimes.

The DP hopes to promulgate the legislation into law at a Cabinet meeting May 3, a week before President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is inaugurated.

On Tuesday, Yoon's transition team demanded an immediate halt to the DP's push on prosecution reform, saying the amendments are "unconstitutional and unheard of even within the judiciary."

Junior prosecutors leave the Seoul Central Prosecutors Office in Seoul in the early morning of April 20, 2022, after their overnight emergency meeting to counter the ruling Democratic Party's push to deprive the prosecution of its investigative powers. The meeting started at 7:00 p.m. and ended at around 5 a.m. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

