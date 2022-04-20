Yonhap News Summary
All schools to go back to pre-pandemic normal next month
SEOUL -- All schools from kindergartens to high schools will resume full in-person classes next month while group activities and school trips will also be allowed again, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said Wednesday.
The plans mark a complete rollback of nearly two years of low- to high-level COVID-19 restrictions on in-person school classes and activities in line with the lifting of all social distancing requirements, except the mask mandate, this week.
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
SEOUL -- The government will make a decision in early May on whether to lift the mask mandate in outdoor places, Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said Wednesday.
Starting this week, all COVID-19 social distancing requirements, except the mask mandate, were lifted, including a curfew on operating hours of restaurants, cafes and other small businesses, as well as the cap on the size of private gatherings.
(LEAD) N. Korea's massive military parade seems imminent, satellite imagery suggests
SEOUL -- North Korea appears to be making final-stage preparations for a military parade involving a large number of troops ahead of another key anniversary next week, according to satellite imagery reported by U.S. news outlets Wednesday.
More than 12,000 troops were seen gathering at a plaza of Mirim Airfield in eastern Pyongyang earlier this week, Radio Free Asia (RFA) said. It cited commercial satellite imagery provided by Planet Labs.
(LEAD) S. Korea reports fewer than 120,000 cases for 5th day as omicron surge declines
SEOUL -- South Korea reported fewer than 120,000 coronavirus cases for the fifth straight day Wednesday as the omicron-fueled spike in infections slows down.
The country added 111,319 new COVID-19 infections, including 17 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 16,583,220, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Nat'l Assembly speaker shelves overseas trip amid tension over prosecution reform legislation
SEOUL -- National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug has put an overseas travel plan on hold, an official said Wednesday, amid the ruling Democratic Party's push for legislation that would deprive the prosecution of its investigative powers.
The decision was seen as aimed at giving the DP more time to consider the controversial legislation without rushing as the party has vowed to pass the bills through the National Assembly before Park departs on a 10-day trip to the United States and Canada later this week.
Key ILO conventions on forced labor, freedom of association take effect: labor ministry
SEOUL -- Three key International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions that prohibit forced labor and guarantee freedom of association went into effect Wednesday, a year after South Korea completed the ratification process, the labor ministry said.
The conventions -- No. 29 on forced labor, No. 87 on freedom of association and protection of the right to organize and No. 98 on the right to organize and collective bargaining -- will now have the same legal status as domestic laws, according to the ministry.
Homegrown blockbusters set to be shown on big screen in coming months
SEOUL -- A slew of homegrown films by star directors and actors are poised to hit theaters in coming months and expected to give a fresh boost to the pandemic-hit movie industry amid the nationwide move to return to normal.
Written and directed by Cannes-winning Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, "Broker" will be released in early June. It is Kore-eda's first Korean-language project and one of the two Korean films to compete for the highest honor of the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival next month.
