Military reports 1,974 more COVID-19 cases
14:26 April 20, 2022
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 1,974 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 121,581
The new cases included 1,357 from the Army, 231 from the Air Force, 176 from the Navy, 112 from the Marine Corps, and 92 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
There were also four cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and one each from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and the ministry.
Currently, 8,733 military personnel are under treatment.
