Moon holds luncheon meeting with ex-PMs, ministers
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday held a luncheon meeting with former prime ministers and government ministers who had served during his five-year term, Moon's spokesperson said.
About 50 former officials, including former Prime Ministers Lee Nak-yon and Chung Sye-kyun, attended the meeting, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.
Taking a look back on his five years as president, Moon told them that his administration took utmost efforts to resolve crises, including North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, Japan's export curbs and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We created opportunities in the midst of crises and were objectively evaluated as a pace-setting country," Moon said.
During the meeting, Moon said his "plan after retirement is not to plan."
"I said that I will live a forgotten life, but it does not mean that I will live in seclusion but that I will live as an ordinary citizen without getting involved in politics," Moon said.
The construction of Moon's private home in a rural town in Yangsan, 420 kilometers south of Seoul, was completed on April 11. Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook are scheduled to move into the house on May 10.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)