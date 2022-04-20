Taiwanese network apologizes over improper image of S. Korean nat'l flag in news coverage
BEIJING, April 20 (Yonhap) -- A Taiwanese cable TV network has issued an apology for broadcasting an improperly edited image of the South Korean national flag in a recent broadcast.
TVBS, the Taipei-based broadcaster, posted an apology Tuesday in both Chinese and Korean on its official website for having recently aired the graphic of the Taegeukgi, the South Korean national flag, with a supposed image of the COVID-19 virus superimposed over it.
"We want to relay our sincerest apology to the South Korean people for the improper handling of the program," the station said. It added the image has been deleted and the company has engaged in an internal review.
The image was aired on a recent broadcast of the network's "Focus Global News" program. The apology was made after several South Korean media outlets pointed out the questionable editing of the Korean flag.
