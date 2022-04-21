Korean-language dailies

-- Rep. Min Hyung-bae bolts from party in disguised defection -- Democratic Party's ploy to push for passage of bill to strip prosecution of investigative rights (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- DP Rep. Min Hyung-bae leaves party in disguised defection; Justice Party calls it 'democracy terrorism' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Democratic Party's ploy through disguised defection ... doubles down on bill to strip prosecution of investigative rights (Donga Ilbo)

-- Democratic Party's ploy through disguised defection to push for bill to strip prosecution of investigative rights (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Democratic Party pushes ahead with bill to strip prosecution of investigative rights -- this time through Min Hyung-bae's defection (Segye Times)

-- As Rep. Yang Hyang-ja refuses, Democratic Party Rep. Min Hyung-bae defects from party (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Large ruling party employs ploy to push for bill to strip prosecution of investigative rights even through member defection (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Democratic Party pushes for legislation even through Min Hyung-bae's disguised defection from party (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon gov't calls for mask mandate removal; transition team wants to retain it (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Incoming Yoon gov't to extend service life of 18 nuclear power plants (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Transition team puts brakes on mask mandate removal plan, calls for caution (Korea Economic Daily)

