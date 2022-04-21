Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Rep. Min Hyung-bae bolts from party in disguised defection -- Democratic Party's ploy to push for passage of bill to strip prosecution of investigative rights (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- DP Rep. Min Hyung-bae leaves party in disguised defection; Justice Party calls it 'democracy terrorism' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Democratic Party's ploy through disguised defection ... doubles down on bill to strip prosecution of investigative rights (Donga Ilbo)
-- Democratic Party's ploy through disguised defection to push for bill to strip prosecution of investigative rights (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Democratic Party pushes ahead with bill to strip prosecution of investigative rights -- this time through Min Hyung-bae's defection (Segye Times)
-- As Rep. Yang Hyang-ja refuses, Democratic Party Rep. Min Hyung-bae defects from party (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Large ruling party employs ploy to push for bill to strip prosecution of investigative rights even through member defection (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Democratic Party pushes for legislation even through Min Hyung-bae's disguised defection from party (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon gov't calls for mask mandate removal; transition team wants to retain it (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Incoming Yoon gov't to extend service life of 18 nuclear power plants (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Transition team puts brakes on mask mandate removal plan, calls for caution (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Junior prosecutors slam DP's reform bill (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- DP resorts to opposition cosplay to ram through prosecution bill (Korea Herald)
-- What will be South Korea's stance on Taiwan? (Korea Times)
