(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 21)

The mushrooming suspicion over Chung's children and his qualification is a particularly painful parallel case for President-elect Yoon, who himself spearheaded a controversial probe into Cho Kuk, a former justice minister of the Moon Jae-in administration in 2019. Suspicions that began with Cho's daughter being wrongly listed as first author on a medical academic paper led to more serious suspicions being raised. As a result of the probe, the Supreme Court convicted Cho's wife in January of forging some documents, such as a false internship certificate used in her daughter's application for the Pusan National University medical school.