Thursday's weather forecast
09:00 April 21, 2022
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/11 Sunny 20
Incheon 19/11 Sunny 10
Suwon 23/08 Sunny 20
Cheongju 24/10 Sunny 20
Daejeon 23/09 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 24/06 Sunny 20
Gangneung 25/14 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 23/10 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 22/11 Cloudy 20
Jeju 18/14 Rain 60
Daegu 21/12 Sunny 20
Busan 18/14 Sunny 60
