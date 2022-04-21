Go to Contents
DP floor leader asks Assembly speaker to convene plenary session for prosecution reform legislation

11:16 April 21, 2022

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) asked National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug to convene a plenary session for Friday in the latest push for legislation that would deprive the prosecution of its investigative powers.

Rep. Park Hong-geun made the request a day after a DP lawmaker quit the party in a widely denounced move calibrated to increase the party's effective strength in the judiciary committee handling the controversial legislation so as to override opposition objections and pass the legislation.

The DP, which controls a majority in the 300-member National Assembly, has been pushing for the set of amendments to the Prosecutor's Office Act and the Criminal Procedure Act as part of efforts to reform the powerful law enforcement agency long accused of abusing its power for political and other purposes.

The party aims to complete all legislative procedures and promulgate the legislation into law at the last Cabinet meeting of the outgoing administration before President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration next month as Yoon could veto it as president.

"We will try to pass the normalization of the prosecution at the National Assembly this month," Park said. "There is not much time left for the Assembly's April session."

Rep. Park Hong-geun (R), the floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), speaks with Rep. Jin Sung-joon of the same party during the DP's policy coordination meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on April 21, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

On Thursday, the DP was expected to refer the legislation to an ad-hoc "agenda coordination committee" to speed up its passage as the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) tries to stall for time.

"With nitpicking and time-wasting, the PPP went all-in to obstruct the proceedings," Park said. "Under the Assembly law, we had to request the formation of the coordination committee because we could no longer waste the Assembly's time from the PPP's perverseness."

Under the current makeup of the judiciary committee, the six-member agenda coordination panel should be composed of three members from the DP, two from the PPP and one independent. The judiciary committee chairman, who is with the DP, is widely expected to name Min to join the panel as an independent so as to increase the DP's effective strength in the panel to four against PPP's two.

Legislation approved at the coordination panel with at least two-thirds support is automatically introduced to a plenary session of the judiciary committee where the DP holds a majority.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

