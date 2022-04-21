Go to Contents
(LEAD) Korea Shipbuilding wins 278.3 bln-won order for 1 LNG carrier

16:10 April 21, 2022



SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Thursday it has bagged a 278.3 billion-won (US$225 million) order to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

Under the deal with an undisclosed European shipper, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a KSOE affiliate, will build the 174,000-cubic-meter vessel and deliver it by December 2025.

KSOE has obtained orders to construct 85 ships worth $9.74 billion so far this year, or about 56 percent of its $17.44 billion yearly target.

KSOE is a subholding company of global shipbuilding titan Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings. KSOE has three shipbuilding affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

This photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on April 21, 2022, shows a liquefied natural gas carrier built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., one of its three affiliates. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


