Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #PPP-local elections

PPP nominates candidates for South, North Chungcheong governors, Daejeon mayor

11:16 April 21, 2022

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The conservative People Power Party (PPP) said Thursday that it has nominated candidates for South Chungcheong and North Chungcheong governors as well as Daejeon mayor for the June 1 local elections.

Rep. Kim Tae-heum, a three-term lawmaker, was nominated as candidate for South Chungcheong governorship, while former four-term lawmaker Kim Young-hwan was nominated as candidate for the North Chungcheong governorship.

The nomination for Daejeon mayor went to former two-term lawmaker Lee Jang-woo.

Officials from the Gyeonggi provincial election management committee stage a campaign to promote voter participation in the June 1 local elections in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK