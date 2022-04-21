Yoon isn't your average sports administrator. He is also chairman of Genesis BBQ, which runs one of South Korea's biggest fried chicken franchises, BBQ Chicken. If the man says he will give you free chicken, then he is definitely in a position to do just that. And with fried chicken being so popular in South Korea and many of its athletes claiming to be fans of the poultry dish, there couldn't have been a more enticing carrot.

