Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
DP floor leader asks Assembly speaker to convene plenary session for prosecution reform legislation
SEOUL -- The floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) asked National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug to convene a plenary session for Friday in the latest push for legislation that would deprive the prosecution of its investigative powers.
Rep. Park Hong-geun made the request a day after a DP lawmaker quit the party in a widely denounced move calibrated to increase the party's effective strength in the judiciary committee handling the controversial legislation so as to override opposition objections and pass the legislation.
-----------------
Finance chief calls for policy coordination on economic fallout of Ukraine war
SEOUL -- South Korea's top economic policymaker has stressed the need to thoroughly analyze the economic impact of Russia's war with Ukraine and map out global policy responses to the conflict, Seoul's finance ministry said Thursday.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki made the remarks during a Group of 20 (G-20) meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday (local time).
-----------------
Moon formally appoints new BOK chief
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in formally appointed a former veteran International Monetary Fund official, Rhee Chang-yong, as new head of the Bank of Korea (BOK) on Thursday after the National Assembly adopted a report on his confirmation hearing.
Rhee, former director of the Asia and Pacific department at the IMF, was nominated last month to succeed former BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol, whose term ended on March 31.
-----------------
New virus cases fall below 100,000 as omicron wave ebbs
SEOUL -- South Korea reported fewer than 100,000 coronavirus cases Thursday as the omicron curve has turned downward since mid-March.
The country added 90,867 new COVID-19 infections, including 31 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 16,674,045, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
N. Korea increasingly relies on cyber crimes to fund weapons programs: U.N. expert
WASHINGTON -- North Korea is increasingly engaging in illicit cyber activities to secure funds for its ballistic missile and other weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs, a U.N. expert said Wednesday, highlighting the need to protect poorly regulated areas such as cryptocurrency.
Eric Penton-Voak, coordinator on the Panel of Experts on U.N. Security Council sanctions against North Korea, also said North Korea's cyber actors must not be underestimated.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea may log another trade deficit in April amid high oil prices
SEOUL -- South Korea's imports grew at a faster pace than exports in the first 20 days of April amid high oil prices, data showed Thursday, raising the possibility that the country may post another trade deficit for April.
Exports rose 16.9 percent on-year to US$36.3 billion in the April 1-20 period, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
-----------------
Veterans minister to attend funeral of decorated U.S. Korean War hero
SEOUL -- South Korea's veterans affairs minister will attend the funeral of retired U.S. Army Col. William E. Weber, a decorated Korean War veteran, in Maryland later this week, his office said Thursday.
Hwang Ki-chul is set to attend the funeral on Friday (local time) to deliver President Moon Jae-in's condolence message to the bereaved family and console them on behalf of the Seoul government, according to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.
-----------------
Olympic short track champions awarded free supplies of chicken
SEOUL -- Yoon Hong-geun, head of the South Korean delegation to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February and also president of the Korea Skating Union (KSU), had made a grand promise to athletes during the competition: win a gold and you will get free fried chicken for life.
Yoon isn't your average sports administrator. He is also chairman of Genesis BBQ, which runs one of South Korea's biggest fried chicken franchises, BBQ Chicken. If the man says he will give you free chicken, then he is definitely in a position to do just that. And with fried chicken being so popular in South Korea and many of its athletes claiming to be fans of the poultry dish, there couldn't have been a more enticing carrot.
(END)