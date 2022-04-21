Go to Contents
U.S. envoy for N. Korea meets with key Yoon officials

15:25 April 21, 2022

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim on Thursday met with key members of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's foreign policy team to coordinate North Korea policy, officials said.

Kim, who is on a five-day visit to the country, had a breakfast meeting with Kim Sung-han, chief of the Yoon transition team's foreign policy subcommittee, followed by a separate meeting with Unification Minister nominee Kwon Young-se.

During the meetings, the two sides are likely to have discussed the allies' response to North Korean threats amid concern the communist regime could stage major provocations, such as a nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile test, ahead of Yoon's inauguration next month.

Won Il-hee, a transition team spokesperson, confirmed the meetings took place but declined to provide details, citing their confidential nature.

Kim Sung-han is considered Yoon's likely pick for national security adviser. He is also Yoon's childhood friend and foreign policy mentor as well as a former vice foreign minister.

Meanwhile, the U.S. envoy has held wide-ranging meetings in Seoul, including with Foreign Minister nominee Park Jin on Wednesday and a private dinner with Yoon and others on Tuesday.

Park Jin (L), nominated by President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol as foreign minister, talks with Sung Kim, U.S. special envoy for North Korea, during their meeting at his temporary office in Seoul on April 20, 2022, in this photo released by Park's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

