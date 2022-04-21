New coach for struggling K League club looking to instill winning mentality

Lee had played for Suwon from 1996 to 2006. He then served as Suwon's top assistant in 2013 and caretaker boss for a month in 2018. He had most recently been head coach for Daegu FC, leading them to a club-record third place in the K League 1 in 2021 and to the runner-up finish at the FA Cup. Daegu FC still parted ways with Lee in December despite these accomplishments, and Lee is now back in his old stomping ground.