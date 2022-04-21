Moon offers condolences over death of former head of state auditor
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday expressed his condolences over the death of Hahn Seung-hun, a former head of the state auditor and famed human rights lawyer.
Moon visited a memorial altar for Hahn, who died at age 88 on Wednesday, at a hospital in Seoul and paid his respects, Moon's office said.
Hahn is known for his relentless devotion to the protection of those who faced political persecution under the dictatorial Park Chung-hee government.
He served as the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection during the Kim Dae-jung government in 1998-1999.
When then President Roh Moo-hyun faced an impeachment trial in 2004, Hahn and Moon worked together as Roh's defense counsel.
