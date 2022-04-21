Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Moon offers condolences over death of former head of state auditor

16:04 April 21, 2022

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday expressed his condolences over the death of Hahn Seung-hun, a former head of the state auditor and famed human rights lawyer.

Moon visited a memorial altar for Hahn, who died at age 88 on Wednesday, at a hospital in Seoul and paid his respects, Moon's office said.

Hahn is known for his relentless devotion to the protection of those who faced political persecution under the dictatorial Park Chung-hee government.

He served as the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection during the Kim Dae-jung government in 1998-1999.

When then President Roh Moo-hyun faced an impeachment trial in 2004, Hahn and Moon worked together as Roh's defense counsel.

Moon pays tribute to ex-state auditor chief

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK