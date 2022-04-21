Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Naver Q1 net plummets 99 pct on-year on base effect
SEOUL -- Naver Corp., South Korea's top internet portal operator, said Thursday its net profit plummeted 99 percent on-year in the first quarter due to a low base effect.
Net profit reached 151.4 billion won (US$122.5 million) during the January-March period, compared with 15.31 trillion won in the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
-----------------
Convenience store chain CU opens 200th outlet in Mongolia
SEOUL -- CU, South Korea's top convenience store chain, said Thursday it has opened its 200th outlet in Mongolia as part of the company's push to expand its presence in the landlocked East Asian country.
The launch came four years after CU made forays into the Mongolian market through a franchise deal with local retailer Central Express.
-----------------
Veterans minister to attend funeral of decorated U.S. Korean War hero
SEOUL -- South Korea's veterans affairs minister will attend the funeral of retired U.S. Army Col. William E. Weber, a decorated Korean War veteran, in Maryland later this week, his office said Thursday.
Hwang Ki-chul is set to attend the funeral on Friday (local time) to deliver President Moon Jae-in's condolence message to the bereaved family and console them on behalf of the Seoul government, according to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.
-----------------
N.K. propaganda organs slam ongoing S. Korea-U.S. military drills
SEOUL -- North Korean propaganda organs on Thursday slammed the annual combined military training between South Korea and the United States, labeling it as preparation for war, while the Kim Jong-un regime has made no formal response yet.
Earlier this week, South Korea and the United States kicked off their combined springtime military training that does not include any field troop maneuvers. It is to run through next Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Korea Shipbuilding wins 278.3 bln-won order for 1 LNG carrier
SEOUL -- South Korean shipyard Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Thursday it has bagged a 278.3 billion-won (US$225 million) order to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.
Under the deal with an undisclosed European shipper, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a KSOE affiliate, will build the 174,000-cubic-meter vessel and deliver it by December 2025.
-----------------
DP floor leader asks Assembly speaker to convene plenary session for prosecution reform legislation
SEOUL -- The floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) asked National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug to convene a plenary session for Friday in the latest push for legislation that would deprive the prosecution of its investigative powers.
Rep. Park Hong-geun made the request a day after a DP lawmaker quit the party in a widely denounced move calibrated to increase the party's effective strength in the judiciary committee handling the controversial legislation so as to override opposition objections and pass the legislation.
-----------------
Olympic short track champions awarded free supplies of chicken
SEOUL -- Yoon Hong-geun, head of the South Korean delegation to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February and also president of the Korea Skating Union (KSU), had made a grand promise to athletes during the competition: win a gold and you will get free fried chicken for life.
Yoon isn't your average sports administrator. He is also chairman of Genesis BBQ, which runs one of South Korea's biggest fried chicken franchises, BBQ Chicken. If the man says he will give you free chicken, then he is definitely in a position to do just that. And with fried chicken being so popular in South Korea and many of its athletes claiming to be fans of the poultry dish, there couldn't have been a more enticing carrot.
-----------------
Oscar-winning Youn Yuh-jung eyes Emmy for 'Pachinko'
SEOUL -- Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung has emerged as a key contender for an Emmy Award for her role in the drama "Pachinko," raising hopes she could be the first South Korean to win both an Oscar and an Emmy.
At the Academy Awards last year, Youn was named Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the livewire grandmother role in the American immigration film "Minari" (2020), becoming the first South Korean to win an acting Oscar.
-----------------
S. Korea expresses 'deep regret' over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday voiced regret over Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ritual offering to a war-linked shrine that is considered a symbol of Japan's militaristic past.
The government "expresses deep disappointment and regret" that Japan's "responsible" leaders have once again sent offerings, or paid respects, to the Yasukuni Shrine which glorifies the country's aggression and enshrines war criminals, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a statement.
