Moody's keeps 'Aa2' rating on S. Korea with stable outlook
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Global credit appraiser Moody's Investors Service said Thursday it has affirmed its credit rating on South Korea "Aa2," with a stable outlook.
Moody's has maintained South Korea's sovereign credit rating at "Aa2," the third-highest level on the company's table, since December 2015, when the agency upgraded it from "Aa3."
"The rating is underpinned by a relatively robust growth outlook, backed by a diverse, competitive economic structure. Solid institutional management around longer term credit challenges from an aging population further support the credit profile," Moody's said in a statement.
The agency also maintained its 2022 growth outlook for the South Korean economy at 2.7 percent despite heightened economic uncertainty from Russia's war with Ukraine.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)