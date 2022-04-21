Go to Contents
Moody's keeps 'Aa2' rating on S. Korea with stable outlook

18:30 April 21, 2022

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Global credit appraiser Moody's Investors Service said Thursday it has affirmed its credit rating on South Korea "Aa2," with a stable outlook.

Moody's has maintained South Korea's sovereign credit rating at "Aa2," the third-highest level on the company's table, since December 2015, when the agency upgraded it from "Aa3."

"The rating is underpinned by a relatively robust growth outlook, backed by a diverse, competitive economic structure. Solid institutional management around longer term credit challenges from an aging population further support the credit profile," Moody's said in a statement.

The agency also maintained its 2022 growth outlook for the South Korean economy at 2.7 percent despite heightened economic uncertainty from Russia's war with Ukraine.

This image shows the logo of global credit appraiser Moody's Investors Service. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

