Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling, opposition parties neglect 'cooperation' that they called for during presidential race (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Democratic Party adjusts speed of prosecution reform amid all-out criticism (Kookmin Daily)
-- Hawkish members of Democratic Party hold out despite criticism (Donga Ilbo)
-- Prosecution reform catches breath as war looms on deadline (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Democratic Party covers ears, pushes ahead with prosecution reform bill (Segye Times)
-- Around 10 first-term lawmakers of Democratic Party dominate prosecution reform debate (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Criticism escalates with Democratic Party on expediential play for prosecution reform (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Democratic Party's arrogance falls into obsolescence (Hankyoreh)
-- Democratic Party depriving democracy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Loans of self-employed people from non-monetary institutions to be transferred to banks (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Bio-ventures knock on NASDAQ due to barriers of KOSDAQ (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Mayor Oh announces a major greening of the capital (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Plans for new presidential residence raise concerns (Korea Herald)
-- New BOK chief vows to overhaul economic policy framework (Korea Times)
(END)