Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK leader #Moon #letter

N.K. leader exchanges letters with S. Korean President Moon: state media

06:42 April 22, 2022

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has exchanged letters with South Korea's outgoing President Moon Jae-in earlier this week, state media reported Friday.

Kim received a letter from Moon on Wednesday, and sent a reply letter the next day, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

It said the two leaders held the same view that inter-Korean relations would "improve and develop" if the two sides continue to strive towards that goal.

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK