(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 22)

The party is pushing bills to revise the Criminal Procedure Act and the Prosecution Office Act, which will take the prosecution's hands off all investigations and allow it only the power to indict. The party's goal is to pass them before President Moon Jae-in's presidency ends on May 9. The party is rushing to revise the bills by that date because otherwise, the revisions will be vetoed by the incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol of the People Power Party.