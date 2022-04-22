(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 22)
DPK should stop bid to ram through controversial bill
The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) has come under criticism for attempting to ram through a controversial bill designed to strip the prosecution of its investigative powers. The party has been taking flak for mobilizing seemingly excessive measures which critics claim destroy the principle of parliamentary democracy simply to pursue its goal.
The DPK's move is raising eyebrows as it comes despite opposition from diverse sectors of society. Civic organizations and scholars are expressing anxiety that the new bill, if enacted, will bring about confusion in the nation's law enforcement system. Even the Supreme Court is decrying that the new law will violate the nation's Constitution.
In a bid to deal with the bill, the DPK tried to form an agenda coordination committee in a 4:2 structure of the ruling and opposition parties. To that end, the DPK attempted to fill a post, slotted for an independent, with Rep. Yang Hyang-ja, a former DPK member who is now an independent lawmaker. Yet, as Yang voiced reluctance to the bill, the DPK sought to replace her with Rep. Min Hyung-bae, who left the party in an apparent bid to be referred to the committee.
In addition, the party replaced Rep. Song Ki-hun, who formerly served as prosecutor, from a sub-panel of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, with hardliner Rep. Choe Kang-wook. Despite some opposition from its own lawmakers during a general meeting, the party adopted the agenda in the name of its entire 172 lawmakers without even holding a vote. This shows how the party lacks qualification as a democratic party.
Two hundred and seven junior prosecutors held a 10-hour discussion Tuesday over the issue and released a statement, pointing out the unconstitutionality of the bill. They asserted that the bill would aggravate the pain of victims, while providing criminals with more chances to get lighter punishments. The Supreme Court also expressed concern that the new bill would have an adverse impact on the court's ruling as it lacks stipulations needed to control potentially inappropriate probes after the investigative powers of prosecutors are transferred to the police.
On Thursday, DPK floor leader Rep. Park Hong-geun called on National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug to convene a plenary session to deal with the Prosecutor's Office Act and the Criminal Procedure Act. Amid growing tension between the DPK and the main opposition People Power Party, Speaker Park postponed his planned visits to the United States and Canada. Park has been opposing any move to unilaterally deal with the bills, calling for consultations and consensus between the parties.
We urge Park to stick to his stance and the DPK to stop its bid to ram the bills through. Should the DPK press for its attempt to that end, it will face a strong backlash ahead of the upcoming June 1 local elections.
