Cheong Wa Dae confirms exchange of letters with N.K. leader

07:24 April 22, 2022

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in on Friday confirmed an exchange of letters between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said Cheong Wa Dae plans to brief the media on the letters.

According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim received a letter from Moon on Wednesday and sent a reply letter the next day.

The KCNA said Moon and Kim held the same view that inter-Korean relations would "improve and develop" if the two sides continue to strive toward that goal.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

