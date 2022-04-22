S. Korean clubs sputtering early in AFC Champions League group stage
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean teams have gone through ups and downs at the start of the top Asian club football competition this month, with some facing an uphill climb to advance to the next phase.
The K League has four representatives at this year's Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League: Ulsan Hyundai FC, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Daegu FC from the top-flight K League 1, and Jeonnam Dragons from the lower-tier K League 2.
Ulsan, Daegu and Jeonnam have each played three out of their six group matches so far, with Jeonbuk scheduled to play their third group match later Friday.
Of the three that have hit the halfway point in the group stage, only Daegu FC are in position to qualify for the round of 16.
There are 10 groups of four in action -- Groups A to E for teams in the West Region, with countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq; and Groups F to J for teams in the East Region, with South Korea, Japan and China among the countries involved. The 10 group winners will earn automatic berths in the knockouts, joined by the three-best runners-up from each of the two regions.
Daegu climbed to the top of Group F on Thursday by defeating Urawa Red Diamonds 1-0 at Buriram Stadium in Buriram, Thailand. The Thai city is serving as the centralized host of all Group F matches.
Zeca's 53rd-minute goal stood as the winner for Daegu, which improved to six points from two wins and a loss. Urawa also have six points, but Daegu own the tiebreak edge after getting the upper hand in their head-to-head match.
Daegu head coach Alexandre Gama said his players executed their game plan to perfection.
"We had some good opportunities in the first half but unfortunately, we couldn't convert them. And the players came out with more determination in the second half and were able to score," he said. "I am grateful for the players, and I am pleased to have washed away disappointment from the previous match."
Gama was referring to Daegu's 3-0 loss to the underdog from Singapore, Lion City Sailors, on Monday. Daegu were stunned despite outshooting their opponents 24-11 and holding a 65-35 edge in ball possession
"I told the players they could play much better today than the last match. They had lost some confidence after that game, but they proved with today's result (that they can play better)," Gama said. "We took so much heat after losing that previous match. I am so proud of my players for overcoming adversity."
Ulsan, the 2020 AFC champions, only earned their first win of this year's tournament Thursday by blanking Guangzhou FC 3-0. That still left Ulsan in third place in Group I with four points -- one win, one draw and one loss.
Johor Darul Ta'zim are leading the way with seven points from two wins and a draw. The Malaysian club is enjoying some home cooking, as all Group I matches are being played in the Malaysian city of Johor Bahru and the club's home stadium, Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, is one of two venues used during the group stage.
One of their victories came against Ulsan on Monday. Kawasaki Frontale, which scored a last-second equalizer for a 1-1 draw versus Ulsan last Friday, are in second place with five points.
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo said he wasn't entirely satisfied with the margin of victory over Guangzhou but added, "I think it should be enough to help us turn things around in the tournament.
"I think the fact that we didn't get the results we wanted in the first two matches probably weighed heavily on the players," Hong added. "And I think some of the guys rushed things around the net and that affected our scoring. But it is not a major concern at the moment. We got our three points today, and this should give us positive momentum going forward."
Jeonnam, the first K League 2 club to compete at the AFC Champions League, may see their first appearance cut short at this rate. After beating United City of the Philippines 1-0 to begin Group G action last Friday, Jeonnam have dropped two straight matches -- a 2-0 loss to BG Pathum United on Monday and a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Melbourne City on Thursday.
Jeonnam are in third place with three points, four behind both BG Pathum United and Melbourne City. BG Pathum United are using their normal home, Pathum Thani Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand.
"We've put ourselves in a tough spot by losing the lat two matches. Another loss will put us in an even deeper hole," Jeonnam head coach Jeon Kyeong-joon said. "I am going to have to get the players ready to win the next one. We may not be as talented as some other teams here but we still have to compete with passion. We've been trying to compensate for our lack of individual skills with team effort, but it hasn't always worked in our favor."
Jeonbuk are entering Friday's match against Hoang Anh Gia Lai of Vietnam as the top team in Group H with four points. After being held to a scoreless draw by Sydney FC on Saturday, Jeonbuk squeezed past Yokohama F. Marinos 1-0 on Tuesday.
All Group H matches will be played in Ho Chi Minh City.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)