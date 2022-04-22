S. Korean clubs sputtering early in AFC Champions League group stage

"We've put ourselves in a tough spot by losing the lat two matches. Another loss will put us in an even deeper hole," Jeonnam head coach Jeon Kyeong-joon said. "I am going to have to get the players ready to win the next one. We may not be as talented as some other teams here but we still have to compete with passion. We've been trying to compensate for our lack of individual skills with team effort, but it hasn't always worked in our favor."