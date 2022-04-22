(LEAD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in a recent letter to President Moon Jae-in that inter-Korean relations can improve as much as one wants if both sides make sincere efforts, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.
Moon said in his letter to Kim that the North should swiftly resume talks with the United States and make efforts for dialogue with South Korea's incoming government of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters.
Earlier in the day, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) revealed the exchange of letters, saying the two leaders shared the same view that inter-Korean relations would "improve and develop" if both sides make "tireless efforts with hope."
