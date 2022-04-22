Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Mobis-Q1 earnings

(LEAD) Hyundai Mobis Q1 net falls 14 pct amid chip shortage

10:57 April 22, 2022

(ATTN: RECASTS throughout with details; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's biggest auto parts maker, said Friday its first-quarter net profit fell 14 percent from a year earlier due to a chip shortage and high manufacturing costs.

Net profit for the three months ended in March fell to 520.98 billion won (US$419 million) from 603.33 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

"The quarterly net income fell as lack of semiconductors parts drove down vehicle production, higher raw materials prices pushed up automotive steel prices and there were increased air-freight charges to deliver auto parts to (Hyundai Mobis') overseas plants," a company spokesman said.

The company expects such negative factors will continue to affect the second quarter, with the Russia-Ukraine war showing no signs of de-escalation.

Operating profit declined 21 percent to 386.87 billion won in the first quarter from 490.35 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 15 percent to 11.308 trillion won from 9.815 trillion won.

Hyundai Mobis is a core affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, which also has Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. under its wing.

In the March quarter, the company obtained $1.66 billion worth of parts orders from global carmakers, except for its captive buyers Hyundai Motor and Kia, achieving 44 percent of its order target of $3.7 billion for this year.

Hyundai Mobis earns about 90 percent of its sales from Hyundai Motor and Kia, with 10 percent coming from other carmakers.

(LEAD) Hyundai Mobis Q1 net falls 14 pct amid chip shortage - 1

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK