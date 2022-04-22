PPP nominates ex-spokesperson of Yoon as candidate for Gyeonggi governor
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The conservative People Power Party (PPP) on Friday nominated Rep. Kim Eun-hye, a former spokesperson of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, as its candidate for the governorship of Gyeonggi Province in the June local elections.
Kim, a former TV anchorwoman, won the nomination after beating former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min in a primary, party officials said.
The gubernatorial election in Gyeonggi Province will be one of the biggest races, along with the Seoul mayoral election, for the June 1 elections.
Also on Friday, the PPP nominated former three-term lawmaker Yoo Jeong-bok as its candidate for the Incheon mayor.
Two-term lawmaker Park Wan-soo was nominated as the PPP's candidate for the governorship of South Gyeongsang Province.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)