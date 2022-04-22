Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #PPP-local elections

PPP nominates ex-spokesperson of Yoon as candidate for Gyeonggi governor

11:27 April 22, 2022

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The conservative People Power Party (PPP) on Friday nominated Rep. Kim Eun-hye, a former spokesperson of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, as its candidate for the governorship of Gyeonggi Province in the June local elections.

Kim, a former TV anchorwoman, won the nomination after beating former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min in a primary, party officials said.

The gubernatorial election in Gyeonggi Province will be one of the biggest races, along with the Seoul mayoral election, for the June 1 elections.

Also on Friday, the PPP nominated former three-term lawmaker Yoo Jeong-bok as its candidate for the Incheon mayor.

Two-term lawmaker Park Wan-soo was nominated as the PPP's candidate for the governorship of South Gyeongsang Province.

Kim Eun-hye, spokesperson of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, gives her final briefing at the office of the presidential transition committee in Seoul on April 5, 2022. She is reportedly considering running in the June 1 Gyeonggi gubernatorial election. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK