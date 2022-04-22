Assembly speaker puts forward compromise proposal on prosecution reform
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug put forward a compromise proposal on prosecution reform Friday in an effort to defuse tensions over the ruling Democratic Party's push for legislation that would strip the prosecution of investigative powers.
Despite strong objections from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), the DP has been pushing for the set of amendments to the Prosecutors' Office Act and the Criminal Procedure Act as part of efforts to reform the prosecution that has been accused of abusing its power for political and other purposes.
"It was not easy to arbitrate as differences between the ruling and opposition parties are so big," Park said. "I strongly urge the parties to accept my mediation proposal in their general meeting."
The DP, which controls a majority in the 300-member National Assembly, aims to complete all legislative procedures and promulgate the legislation into law at the last Cabinet meeting of the outgoing administration before President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration next month as Yoon could veto it as president.
Park said he came up with the compromise after discussions with the floor leaders of the rival parties.
"We had exchanged opinions enough, but my arbitration includes a section which one may not gladly accept," he said. "It means that one party may not be satisfied with the proposal this time."
Park's proposals reportedly call for separating the prosecution's powers of investigation and indictment, with the agency temporarily keeping its investigative right.
He suggested the prosecution's direct investigation be allowed in two types of crimes, instead of six. Park also proposed that if the capabilities of other investigative authorities' improve to a certain level, then the prosecution's investigative power should be abolished.
In line with lessening its investigative power, Park also called for reducing the number of special investigative departments in the prosecution from six to three and limiting the number of prosecutors.
The DP and the PPP were scheduled to hold their general meetings to decide whether to accept Park's settlement proposals.
