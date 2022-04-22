Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in a recent letter to President Moon Jae-in that inter-Korean relations can improve as much as one wants if both sides make sincere efforts, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.
Kim sent the letter Thursday in response to a farewell letter that Moon sent the previous day as he prepared to leave office after a five-year term that included three summit meetings with Kim and two summits between Kim and then U.S. President Donald Trump.
-----------------
Eating at cinemas, indoor sports facilities to be allowed from next week: PM
SEOUL -- Eating inside movie theaters, indoor gyms and religious facilities will be permitted starting next week, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday, following the government's lifting of social distancing restrictions earlier this week.
Eating on trains and express buses will also be allowed as the government further eased COVID-19 curbs comes as part of efforts to return to normal life.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases below 100,000 for 2nd day amid slowdown of omicron spread
SEOUL -- South Korea reported fewer than 100,000 coronavirus cases for two days in a row on Friday as the omicron variant apparently is receding.
The country added 81,058 new COVID-19 infections, including 15 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 16,755,055, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Military to resume reserve forces' field training on eased COVID-19 rules
SEOUL -- South Korea's military will partially resume a field training program for the country's reserve forces in June, the defense ministry said Friday, in line with eased COVID-19 social distancing rules.
The annual field training for the 2.75 million-strong local reserve forces was called off for the first time in 52 years in 2020 due to the pandemic. Reservists had been required to undergo a training session every year for one to three days.
-----------------
-----------------
(2nd LD) N.K. leader exchanges letters with President Moon: state media
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has exchanged letters with South Korea's outgoing President Moon Jae-in earlier this week in an "expression of their deep trust," state media reported Friday.
Kim received a "personal" letter from the South Korean president Wednesday and sent a reply letter the next day, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
-----------------
Stock settlements nose-dive 32 pct in Q1 amid slumping market
SEOUL -- The value of stock settlements in South Korea plunged nearly 32 percent in the first quarter of the year as the stock market remained in the doldrums, a local clearing house said Friday.
The Korea Securities Depository (KSD) said stocks worth 1.85 trillion won (US$1.49 billion) were settled through the agency per day in the January-March period, down 31.8 percent from a year earlier.
-----------------
S. Korea protests Japan's continued Dokdo claim in annual policy report
SEOUL/TOKYO -- The South Korean government lodged a formal protest with Japan Friday against Tokyo's repeated assertion that Dokdo, a set of rocky islets in the East Sea, belong to the country.
Seoul took issue with Tokyo's first annual report on foreign policy and activities under the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
-----------------
Seoul shares down late Fri. morning on hawkish U.S. Fed
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Friday morning as the U.S. Federal Reserve chief signaled interest rates would be aggressively raised.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 31.11 points, or 1.14 percent, to trade at 2,697.1 points as of 11:20 a.m.
