Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon-inauguration ceremony

About 41,000 people to attend Yoon's inauguration ceremony

14:39 April 22, 2022

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- About 41,000 people will be invited to the inauguration ceremony of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol, the preparatory committee said Friday.

The inauguration ceremony will take place at a plaza in front of the National Assembly at 11 a.m. on May 10, said Kim Yeon-joo, a spokesperson for the preparation committee.

Before the ceremony, Yoon will visit Seoul National Cemetery to pay his tribute to fallen Korean heroes.

The number of attendees was higher than originally anticipated as South Korea lifted all social distancing rules, except a mask mandate. All attendees will be required to wear face masks at the ceremony, Kim said.

Kim said the committee has been discussing a list of guests to be invited.

One of those invited is former President Park Geun-hye.

Yoon extended the invitation when he paid a visit to her earlier this month. In response, Park said she is not sure whether she can attend it but she will try to improve her health and make it to the ceremony.

Asked whether Park would attend the ceremony, the spokesperson replied that Yoon invited Park and the chief of the inauguration preparatory committee will deliver a letter of invitation to Park if necessary.

In line with tradition, family members of former presidents, including the wife of former President Roh Moo-hyun, will be invited, Kim said.

The committee had received online applications from people who wish to attend the ceremony. After drawing attendees, the committee will send invitations by mail from May 2.

The committee has said various foreign dignitaries have indicated their wish to attend the ceremony.

The slogan for the ceremony will be "Again, the Republic of Korea! A new country of the people."

Kim Yeon-joo, a spokesperson for the preparatory committee for the inaugural ceremony of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, gives a briefing on the panel's ongoing preparations for the ceremony at the office of the presidential transition committee in Seoul on April 22, 2022. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK