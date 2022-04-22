About 41,000 people to attend Yoon's inauguration ceremony
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- About 41,000 people will be invited to the inauguration ceremony of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol, the preparatory committee said Friday.
The inauguration ceremony will take place at a plaza in front of the National Assembly at 11 a.m. on May 10, said Kim Yeon-joo, a spokesperson for the preparation committee.
Before the ceremony, Yoon will visit Seoul National Cemetery to pay his tribute to fallen Korean heroes.
The number of attendees was higher than originally anticipated as South Korea lifted all social distancing rules, except a mask mandate. All attendees will be required to wear face masks at the ceremony, Kim said.
Kim said the committee has been discussing a list of guests to be invited.
One of those invited is former President Park Geun-hye.
Yoon extended the invitation when he paid a visit to her earlier this month. In response, Park said she is not sure whether she can attend it but she will try to improve her health and make it to the ceremony.
Asked whether Park would attend the ceremony, the spokesperson replied that Yoon invited Park and the chief of the inauguration preparatory committee will deliver a letter of invitation to Park if necessary.
In line with tradition, family members of former presidents, including the wife of former President Roh Moo-hyun, will be invited, Kim said.
The committee had received online applications from people who wish to attend the ceremony. After drawing attendees, the committee will send invitations by mail from May 2.
The committee has said various foreign dignitaries have indicated their wish to attend the ceremony.
The slogan for the ceremony will be "Again, the Republic of Korea! A new country of the people."
