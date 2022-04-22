Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(2nd LD) N.K. leader exchanges letters with President Moon: state media
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has exchanged letters with South Korea's outgoing President Moon Jae-in earlier this week in an "expression of their deep trust," state media reported Friday.
Kim received a "personal" letter from the South Korean president Wednesday and sent a reply letter the next day, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea urges effort to attain economic goals 'at all costs' during Cabinet meeting
SEOUL -- North Korea has held a Cabinet meeting to assess its economic performance for the first three months of the year and urged officials to make utmost efforts to achieve their goals "at all costs," state media reported Thursday.
At the expanded plenary meeting of the Cabinet held via video link the previous day, Vice Premier Pak Jong-gun made a report analyzing the country's economic weaknesses and flaws that dragged down the country's performance for the first quarter, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
N.K. propaganda organs slam ongoing S. Korea-U.S. military drills
SEOUL -- North Korean propaganda organs on Thursday slammed the annual combined military training between South Korea and the United States, labeling it as preparation for war, while the Kim Jong-un regime has made no formal response yet.
Earlier this week, South Korea and the United States kicked off their combined springtime military training that does not include any field troop maneuvers. It is to run through next Thursday.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's massive military parade seems imminent, satellite imagery suggests
SEOUL -- North Korea appears to be making final-stage preparations for a military parade involving a large number of troops ahead of another key anniversary next week, according to satellite imagery reported by U.S. news outlets Wednesday.
More than 12,000 troops were seen gathering at a plaza of Mirim Airfield in eastern Pyongyang earlier this week, Radio Free Asia (RFA) said. It cited commercial satellite imagery provided by Planet Labs.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's preparations for military parade appear to be in full swing: source
SEOUL -- North Korea has been mobilizing thousands of troops and military hardware at a Pyongyang airport in an apparent sign of "full-fledged" preparations for a military parade, an informed source said Monday.
In recent weeks, the North has been seen making such preparations at the Mirim airport as it is set to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army on Monday next week.
------------
N. Korea urges tighter antivirus efforts against prolonged COVID-19 pandemic
SEOUL -- North Korea called again for its officials Monday to step up efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in a message carried by a state-controlled main newspaper, stressing the need to not let their guard down.
It came on the day when South Korea removed all social distancing measures with the exception of the mask mandate, in a major move to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
(END)