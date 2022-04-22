Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
U.S. only seeks 'peaceful' denuclearization of Korean Peninsula: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States is seeking to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula but only through dialogue and diplomacy, a Department of State spokesperson said Thursday.
Ned Price, however, reiterated that the U.S. will continue to hold the North to account over its recent missile provocations.
"Our goal is to achieve that ultimate objective -- the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula -- through diplomacy and dialogue. That is what we have consistently put forward," the department spokesperson said in a press briefing.
------------
Reducing military exercises for dialogue with N. Korea a proven path to failure: Harris
WASHINGTON -- The United States and South Korea must not reduce their joint military drills just to bring North Korea back to the dialogue table, former U.S. ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said Thursday, calling it a "proven path to failure."
He also dismissed the call for an end of Korean War declaration long advocated by the incumbent Moon Jae-in administration.
------------
S. Korea successfully test-launched two SLBMs earlier this week: gov't sources
SEOUL -- South Korea successfully test-fired two submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) consecutively earlier this week, government sources said Thursday, in a sign the missile is nearing its operational deployment.
The military launched the SLBMs at an interval of 20 seconds from the 3,000-ton Dosan Ahn Chang-ho submarine in the Yellow Sea on Monday, the sources said. They flew some 400 kilometers and hit the preset maritime targets.
------------
U.S. envoy for N. Korea meets with key Yoon officials
SEOUL -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim on Thursday met with key members of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's foreign policy team to coordinate North Korea policy, officials said.
Kim, who is on a five-day visit to the country, had a breakfast meeting with Kim Sung-han, chief of the Yoon transition team's foreign policy subcommittee, followed by a separate meeting with Unification Minister nominee Kwon Young-se.
------------
N. Korea increasingly relies on cyber crimes to fund weapons programs: U.N. expert
WASHINGTON -- North Korea is increasingly engaging in illicit cyber activities to secure funds for its ballistic missile and other weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs, a U.N. expert said Wednesday, highlighting the need to protect poorly regulated areas such as cryptocurrency.
Eric Penton-Voak, coordinator on the Panel of Experts on U.N. Security Council sanctions against North Korea, also said North Korea's cyber actors must not be underestimated.
------------
FM nominee meets U.S. nuclear envoy to discuss N. Korea policy
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister nominee Park Jin met with a visiting U.S. nuclear envoy Wednesday to discuss ways to coordinate North Korea policy under the incoming government of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, Park's office said.
Park, a four-term lawmaker of the People Power Party, sat down with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim amid concern that Pyongyang could stage major provocations, including a nuclear test, ahead of Yoon's inauguration on May 10. Kim is on a five-day trip here that will last through Friday.
------------
Yoon has private dinner with U.S. envoy for N. Korea
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol had a private dinner with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim and reaffirmed the need to maintain close bilateral relations, officials said Wednesday.
The dinner was held at the home of Deputy National Assembly Speaker Chung Jin-suk on Tuesday as part of Kim's five-day visit to the country.
------------
Unification minister holds talks with U.S. nuclear envoy on N. Korea
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young met with the U.S. envoy for North Korea to seek ways to bring the reclusive regime back to the negotiating table, his office said Tuesday.
During the meeting, Lee and U.S. Special Representative Sung Kim discussed ways to "stably manage" the currently "grave" political situation on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said in a press release.
------------
Russian, Chinese warplanes entered S. Korea's air defense zone last month
SEOUL -- Russian and Chinese military aircraft entered South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) without prior notice last month ahead of North Korea's long-range missile launch, a Seoul official said Tuesday.
Two Russian planes flew into the KADIZ on March 24, prompting South Korea's military to scramble its fighters to prevent their approach to the country's airspace, according to the official.
------------
(LEAD) U.S. will listen to N. Korea's concerns but only through dialogue: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States is willing to listen to any concerns North Korea may have but only if North Korea engages in dialogue, a Department of State spokesperson said Monday, urging Pyongyang to return to diplomacy.
Ned Price also reiterated the North will continue to face consequences until it ceases its escalatory actions.
------------
(5th LD) U.S. envoy says allies to respond 'decisively' to N. Korea's provocative acts
SEOUL -- The U.S. special representative for North Korea said Monday that Seoul and Washington will respond "responsibly and decisively" to Pyongyang's provocative acts while voicing concerns over its "escalatory actions."
Ambassador Sung Kim made the remarks as he met with his South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk to discuss the North's test of a purported tactical guided missile over the weekend and of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last month.
