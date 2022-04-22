Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

15:00 April 22, 2022

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

April 18 -- U.S. envoy says allies to respond 'decisively' to N. Korea's provocative acts

N. Korea's preparations for military parade appear to be in full swing: source

New S. Korean gov't to seek 'balanced' approach toward Pyongyang: FM nominee

19 -- N. Korea uncooperative on Seoul's bid to confirm fate of Mount Kumgang facilities: ministry

20 -- Yoon has private dinner with U.S. envoy for N. Korea

Defense minister nominee says he does not advocate scrapping 2018 inter-Korean military deal

21 -- Unification minister nominee negative about resuming inter-Korean tour program amid U.N. sanctions

Fire detected at Kaesong industrial complex in N. Korea

22 -- N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae

N.K. leader exchanges letters with President Moon: state media

S. Korea asks N. Korea to explain fire at Kaesong industrial complex: ministry
(END)

