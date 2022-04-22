Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
April 18 -- U.S. envoy says allies to respond 'decisively' to N. Korea's provocative acts
N. Korea's preparations for military parade appear to be in full swing: source
New S. Korean gov't to seek 'balanced' approach toward Pyongyang: FM nominee
19 -- N. Korea uncooperative on Seoul's bid to confirm fate of Mount Kumgang facilities: ministry
20 -- Yoon has private dinner with U.S. envoy for N. Korea
Defense minister nominee says he does not advocate scrapping 2018 inter-Korean military deal
21 -- Unification minister nominee negative about resuming inter-Korean tour program amid U.N. sanctions
Fire detected at Kaesong industrial complex in N. Korea
22 -- N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
N.K. leader exchanges letters with President Moon: state media
S. Korea asks N. Korea to explain fire at Kaesong industrial complex: ministry
