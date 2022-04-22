S. Korea opens new defense science exhibition hall in Samcheok
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- A state-run defense research agency said Friday it has opened a new exhibition hall displaying its latest weapons system in the eastern port city of Samcheok to help enhance public awareness on security and defense.
Located inside the Samcheok Maritime Research Center, the hall opened the previous day, featuring land, sea and air-based weapon systems developed by the Agency for Defense Development (ADD), as well as future defense technologies.
Life-size models of various guided weapons, torpedoes and launchers currently being developed by the ADD are also on display in an outdoor area, it said.
The ADD's local research facilities were set up in May last year for an analysis related to the development of marine-based weapons system.
(END)